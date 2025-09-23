Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,207 First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

