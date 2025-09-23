Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in First National Corp. $FXNC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First National Corp. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 157.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First National were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXNC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First National by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $213.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. First National Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First National had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.00%.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

