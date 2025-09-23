Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. $GOSS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 720.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,047 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 1,253,353 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 891,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 260,318 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 299,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.60.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 344.81% and a negative return on equity of 1,774.72%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

