Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. $JSPR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 620,592 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.77.

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.54). Equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JSPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Jasper Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jasper Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

