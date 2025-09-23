Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 113,261 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ELDN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,340,000. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,157,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $155.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ELDN

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.