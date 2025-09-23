Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in California BanCorp $BCAL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCAL stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California BanCorp presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

California BanCorp Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

