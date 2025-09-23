Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. $FSFG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,073 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

