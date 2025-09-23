Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,322,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,913,000 after buying an additional 807,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,228,000 after buying an additional 351,610 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 192,408 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth about $4,868,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 805,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 0.77. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunocore news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMCR. Zacks Research cut shares of Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

