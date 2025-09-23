Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $969,000 Stake in Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 143,775.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $820.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $405.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

