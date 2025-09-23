Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $857,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November $GNOV

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 106,825.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2%

GNOV stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.