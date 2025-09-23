Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $919,000 in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. $KGEI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter valued at about $802,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $200.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.06.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.40%.The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kolibri Global Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

