Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 24,333 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 137.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 41.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 111,333.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 321.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.52. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.50%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.