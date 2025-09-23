Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 61,272 Shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. $PAL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 138.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAL. Boston Partners increased its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 1,602.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,447,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,751 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 137.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 406,614 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 181,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PAL opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAL shares. William Blair lowered shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

