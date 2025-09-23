Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in HBT Financial, Inc. $HBT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HBT Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in HBT Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in HBT Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in HBT Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.66. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

HBT Financial Profile

(Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.