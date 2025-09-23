Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 116.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Natural Gas Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Jean K. Holley purchased 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,135.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $99,135.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 413,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,017.50. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,998. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

