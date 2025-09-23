Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,683 Shares of Digimarc Corporation $DMRC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Digimarc by 1,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Digimarc Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $229.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.