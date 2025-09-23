Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,978 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF $SLX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Steel ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $74.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Steel ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.