Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,651,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 22.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,351,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 16.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,476,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 356,311 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $480.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

