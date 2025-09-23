Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. $SANA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,246 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 60,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 367,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 272,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,131,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 115,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SANA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 5.2%

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.