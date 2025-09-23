Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,545 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 114.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HAFC opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.78. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

