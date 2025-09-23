Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 816 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.35.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

