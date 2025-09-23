Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 10,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,618.20. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,886 shares of company stock worth $195,693,600. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $765.16 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $747.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

