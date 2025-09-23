Head-To-Head Analysis: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) vs. CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and CAVA Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $237.86 million 3.60 -$8.80 million ($0.80) -88.49 CAVA Group $963.71 million 7.88 $130.32 million $1.19 55.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.5% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of CAVA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -3.48% -0.49% -0.27% CAVA Group 12.98% 9.83% 5.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 5 5 0 2.50 CAVA Group 0 7 10 1 2.67

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus price target of $93.78, indicating a potential upside of 32.47%. CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $96.41, indicating a potential upside of 47.25%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAVA Group beats Kura Sushi USA on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

