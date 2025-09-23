Head-To-Head Comparison: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) & EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) and EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and EssilorLuxottica”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $245.91 million 0.48 -$6.76 million ($0.24) -11.33 EssilorLuxottica $28.69 billion 5.24 $2.55 billion N/A N/A

EssilorLuxottica has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and EssilorLuxottica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -4.30% -9.78% -4.23% EssilorLuxottica N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of EssilorLuxottica shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quipt Home Medical and EssilorLuxottica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 EssilorLuxottica 0 2 1 0 2.33

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than EssilorLuxottica.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica beats Quipt Home Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About EssilorLuxottica

(Get Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands. It also provides finishing equipment, vision performance screening, eye examination and refractions, fitting parameter measurements, and small tools and consumables under the Essilor Instruments brand; high-tech equipment for optical surfacing, polishing, measuring, coating, and finishing, as well as consumables, tools, and services under the Satisloh brand. In addition, the company provides eyewear products under the Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Vogue Eyewear, Arnette, Alain Mikli, Costa, Bliz, Native, Luxottica, Sferoflex, Bolon, Molsion, DbyD, and Unofficial and Seen, as well as other Licensed brands. In addition, the company designs, develops, markets, and maintains lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eyecare professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. It wholesales its products to independent opticians, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and large retail chains in the eyecare and eyewear industry; and sells directly to consumers through the network of brick and mortar retail network and its online channels. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.