Head-To-Head Survey: NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) vs. SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NWTN and SmartRent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN $12.00 million 34.98 -$172.54 million N/A N/A SmartRent $174.88 million 1.74 -$33.64 million ($0.38) -4.25

Analyst Ratings

SmartRent has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NWTN and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 0.00 SmartRent 0 3 0 0 2.00

SmartRent has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential downside of 10.22%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than NWTN.

Volatility & Risk

NWTN has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A SmartRent -46.54% -14.94% -10.19%

Summary

SmartRent beats NWTN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

