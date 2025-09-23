HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEATW) Trading Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 16,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

HeartBeam Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

About HeartBeam

(Get Free Report)

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.