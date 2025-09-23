HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$271.61 and last traded at C$271.61. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$270.13.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$247.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$207.33.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.