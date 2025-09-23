Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $69,989,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,083,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,471 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,611,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after buying an additional 1,644,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

