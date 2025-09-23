Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $69,989,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,083,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,471 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,611,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after buying an additional 1,644,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of HST opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.