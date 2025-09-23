Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Icon were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 15,701.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,730,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Icon by 10.3% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 193,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 50,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Icon by 573.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $305.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.96.

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild Redb raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Icon from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

