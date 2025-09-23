IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $233,311,000 after purchasing an additional 102,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,381,000 after acquiring an additional 340,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $194.19 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.08.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

