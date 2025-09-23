IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,833 Shares of Snap Inc. $SNAP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 436,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,743.79. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 27,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $208,618.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,464,411 shares in the company, valued at $41,310,947.16. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,532 shares of company stock worth $11,650,269 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

