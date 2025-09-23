IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.22 Million Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,403 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,360,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,616 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 15,023.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after buying an additional 285,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,060,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.36 and a 52 week high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

