IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,133.75. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,435 shares of company stock worth $65,503,807. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $414.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.38. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.