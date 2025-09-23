IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,510 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.30.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

