IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,238 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 42.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 998,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avantor by 85.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,380,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Avantor by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,262,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Avantor

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

