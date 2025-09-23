IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,029 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 524.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 707,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,838,000 after buying an additional 594,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $555,926 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.74%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

