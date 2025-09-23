IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,462.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,225 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IG Group from GBX 782 to GBX 1,099 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,275 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

IG Group Stock Performance

LON:IGG opened at GBX 1,084 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,122.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,067.91. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 860 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,165. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.40, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.47.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 114.10 EPS for the quarter. IG Group had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 58.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IG Group will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current year.

IG Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IG Group

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

