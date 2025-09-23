Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF $RSPR Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Seek First Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $38.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.