IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. 800,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,091,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IO Biotech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised IO Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

IO Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in IO Biotech by 80.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

