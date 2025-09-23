iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after acquiring an additional 125,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,197,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 107,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

