iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

