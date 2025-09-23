iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Stock Holdings Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,744 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IBB stock opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.