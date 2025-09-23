iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Position Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. InvesTrust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

