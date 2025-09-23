iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after buying an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,332,000 after buying an additional 1,029,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after buying an additional 569,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

