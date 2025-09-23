iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Stake Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Clifford Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

