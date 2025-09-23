JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $312.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $315.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

