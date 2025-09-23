Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,674 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 646,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 59,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

