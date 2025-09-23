Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.