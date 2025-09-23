L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Holdings Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE LHX opened at $284.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $286.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

