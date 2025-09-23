Largo (NYSE:LGO) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 368,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 140,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Largo in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Largo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Largo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Largo during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Largo by 75.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 124,604 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Largo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,072,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Largo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

